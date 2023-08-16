When conversations about tropical storms and hurricanes arise, California is rarely included. A tropical storm forming off the Pacific coast of Mexico, however, could impact the Golden State.

Tropical Storm Hilary, which is expected to grow into a hurricane by Thursday, is slated to make its way toward the Baja California peninsula later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While the Hilary is expected to weaken as it approaches the peninsula, the remnants could still bring several inches of rain and potential flooding to the area, according to the Washington Post.

Southern California is currently in the storm’s “probable path.”

Tropical Storm Hilary’s potential path. Aug. 16, 2023. (NOAA)

“Confidence continues to increase on a heavy rainfall, potentially high impact, event unfolding across parts of the Southwest and California Saturday to Monday,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

While it is unusual for a tropical storm -or a hurricane- to hit California, it’s not entirely impossible. Last year, Tropical Storm Kay brought rain, high winds and flooding to the region.

Before that, the only known hurricane to make landfall in the Golden State was a Category 1 storm that came ashore near San Diego in 1858. The storm brought 39 to 79 mph winds that also impacted Long Beach and brought flooding to inland areas, according to the Post.

On Sept. 25, 1939, a tropical storm made landfall between San Diego and Long Beach, resulting in 50 mph winds and flooding that likely killed at least 45 people.

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific, the Associated Press reported.