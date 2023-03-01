SAN DIEGO — Temperatures have begun to fall as the latest storm system moves through the region, and the National Weather Service said a band of precipitation with snow is moving south.

The NWS said to FOX 5 that a band of precipitation, which brought what appeared to be snowflakes to Huntington Beach and Temecula, is moving towards San Diego.

According to NWS, the band of precipitation initially brought hail to the area, but it turned into what looked like brief snowfall given temperatures plummeting from the 40’s to the 30’s.

The band is now entering parts of San Diego County, the NWS said in a tweet, so parts of coastal North County and inland valleys that don’t normally see snowfall could get a few flurries.

Satellite projections show that areas as low as 500 feet in elevation might see some snow as the band of precipitation moves to the southeast. Wet snow could also be seen in neighborhoods in the inland valley, which is currently under a NWS Winter Weather Advisory.

This could be the first time in decades that San Diego coastal neighborhoods have seen snow.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the last time San Diegans witnessed snow on the beach was Dec. 13, 1967. It was seen in Del Mar, La Jolla, Carlsbad, North Park, University City, Clairemont and other neighborhoods in east San Diego.

Genuine snow, NOAA said in a 2006 report, has only been reported on at least 10 days within city limits, including sleet, ice pellets, snow pellets, graupel or flakes. Only three of those snowfalls were considered “official.”

The only time in history that consecutive days of snowfall were recorded in western San Diego county was in January 1949.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.