SAN DIEGO — Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well you might have to go somewhere a bit colder.

San Diego’s forecast once again is calling for sunshine and near 70 degree temperatures on Christmas Day, allowing the city to maintain its streak of no snowfall.

Probability of a white Christmas in San Diego (National Weather Service)

National Weather Service San Diego posted on X on Christmas Eve that this Christmas will mark 130 years of no snow, since records began.

On Christmas Eve in 1940, it rained nearly 4 inches in Chula Vista, the highest for any day on record and only the second time the city has seen that much rain in a single day, NWS posted on X.

Fast forward to Christmas Eve 1987 when some areas in San Diego actually got some snow flurries, according to NWS, causing around $12 million in damage to avocado, strawberry, citrus and flower crops.

So what’s the forecast for Christmas? High pressure will begin to build over California into Tuesday, helping ramp up temperatures back to where they should be or just slightly above it, making for easy going flying conditions for good ole St. Nick and his flight crew; at least in our neck of the woods.

Expect temperatures just below 70 degrees on Christmas Day.

However, a warning is in place for those who may be planning to go out in the water this week, high tides are expected to reach heights of over 6 feet along the shores of San Diego County for the full cold moon on Christmas, creating hazardous swimming conditions.

The king tides make their return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, maxing out at 6.8 feet around 7 a.m. Christmas Day, and dropping back down after 2 p.m., just in time to explore the tide pools to find sea critters that are usually hidden or to go for a holiday walk on the beach.

If you do want to see snow, there are several places within driving distance of San Diego you can experience snow.