Snow expected in Julian, businesses prepare

JULIAN, Calif. — A winter storm is headed towards San Diego County, possibly bringing one to three inches of snow to Julian by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Local resident Phillip Decker says this winter has been mild for the small San Diego mountain town.

“Just about one day, one day of snow, and that was it,” Decker said. “Like I said, it was gone by two o’clock in the afternoon.”

A mix of rain and snow is expected to start on Monday, which Decker says he is stocking up just in case snow comes down on the President’s Day holiday.

“The locals all stay indoors, they don’t come into town when they know it’s going to snow,” Decker said.

Decker says the locals stay home when it snows because tourist flood the town.

“I’m kind of stocking up because I have tomorrow off and if it does snow, I’m staying home,” Decker said.

Businesses in Julian aren’t the only one that benefit from snow days. Ramona businesses get busy as people make their way up.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of people from out of town, so that is what we are looking to show off our restaurant to these people who haven’t seen it yet,” said Vito Tutino, owner of The Barn.

The expected rain and snow is also catching some Oceanside hikers off guard.

“We might pack up a little bit earlier if it looks like it’s going to take a turn for the cold,” Oceanside resident Nathan Uebelhart said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of California still remains in a drought.