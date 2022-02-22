Snow day! These San Diego County schools are closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO – Four San Diego County school districts canceled school Wednesday due to inclement weather expected to blanket parts of the area with heavy snow, county education officials said.

Closures for Wednesday include the Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, the Mountain Empire Unified School District and the Spencer Valley School District, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Tuesday night.

It will be the second straight day off for all four districts, as Mountain Empire Unified canceled classes Tuesday due to high winds with the others declaring a snow day.

Additionally, schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will have a late start Thursday due to the weather.

Mountain Empire Unified, which has its district headquarters in Pine Valley, consists of:

Campo Elementary School;

Clover Flat Elementary School;

Descanso Elementary School;

Potrero Elementary Dual Language Academy;

Camp Lockett Middle School;

Pine Valley Middle School;

Mountain Empire High School; and

Mountain Empire Alternative Education.

Julian Union Elementary School District consists of:

Julian Elementary School;

Julian Junior High School;

Julian Charter;

JCS – Mountain Oaks;

JCS – Cedar Cove;

Harbor Springs Charter;

Diego Valley East Public Charter;

Brookfield Engineering Science Technology Academy

Julian Union High School District consists of Julian High School.

Spencer Valley School District, headquartered in Santa Ysabel, consists of:

Spencer Valley School

Insight @ San Diego

California Virtual Academy @ San Diego

Any additional updates will be posted in real-time on the county Office of Education’s Twitter page, officials said.

FOX 5’s Christy Simeral contributed to this report.