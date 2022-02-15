Snow day: Classes canceled Wednesday for these San Diego County schools due to weather

SAN DIEGO – Schools in several San Diego County districts will be impacted this week by the expected wintry mix of snow and freezing temperatures in parts of the county.

On Wednesday, schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High districts will be closed, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. Both districts will have a late start to the school day Thursday for the same reason.

Also on Wednesday, the Spencer Valley Elementary School District will be closed for a snow day.

The other district impacted will be the Warner Unified School District, which will begin its school day Wednesday with a two-hour late start.

No other districts have announced changes to their schedules this week due to weather.

Any additional updates will be posted in real-time on the county Office of Education’s Twitter page.