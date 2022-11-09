Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday.

Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions.

Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its schools Wednesday.

The shut down schools included North Shore Elementary School, Baldwin Lane Elementary School, Big Bear Middle School, Big Bear High School, Chautauqua High School, and Fallsvale School, according to a school district press release.

A winter storm warning was in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday for parts of the San Bernardino County mountains, including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches were possible Wednesday morning as snow levels were expected to drop to around the 4,500 foot mark.

Gusty winds up to 65 mph and dense fog will impact driving conditions through our local mountains.

There was also a chance that up to a half inch of snow could fall on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

Drivers can get the latest road condition updates by calling 5-1-1.