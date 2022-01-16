Slightly warmer temperatures forecast for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – More sunshine was forecast for San Diego County Sunday along with slightly warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

It was expected to be mild Sunday along with high clouds, followed by cooling Monday through Tuesday as the marine layer develops.

Some showers were predicted for Monday evening, continuing into Tuesday, forecasters said. Mostly light rainfall amounts were expected.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be around 71 degrees with overnight lows of 48-53. Valley highs will be 70-75 with overnight lows of 47-52. Mountain highs were expected to be 61-67 with overnight lows of 39-46. Highs in the deserts will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 47-55.

Dry weather and gradual warming were expected the second half of this week under a strong West Coast ridge, along with weak to moderate Santa Ana winds, the NWS said. Little change in that pattern was expected through at least early next week.

At the beaches Sunday, a west swell of 4 feet was forecast to produce elevated surf in southern San Diego County.

Surf heights were predicted to continue to trend lower. Moderate to strong rip currents may accompany the surf.

