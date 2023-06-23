The San Diego skyline is seen on a sunny day.

SAN DIEGO — After a cold and cloudy spring season, summer has officially arrived in San Diego and warmer temperatures are on the way.

That’s according to National Weather Service predictions, which show a significant warmup in the forecast starting this week and continuing into Fourth of July weekend.

Though not much change is expected for Friday, temperatures are expected to be warmer this weekend and even more so into next week, according to NWS.

In the short term, weather officials say a low pressure system may bring strong and gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.

Satellite imagery from Friday showed the marine layer thinning with patchy coverage, which is allowing those on the coast to enjoy some long-awaited sunshine.

The most impactful warming is expected to occur Saturday with high temperatures slightly increasing near the coast and rising around 5 degrees for inland areas, says NWS.

For Monday and Tuesday, weather officials predict minor day to day warming. Then starting Wednesday, high temperatures are anticipated to steadily warm into Fourth of July weekend.

A week from now, high temperatures could be around 5 degrees above average in the deserts and within a few degrees of average for most other areas, according to NWS.

Here’s a look at highs expected for some areas across San Diego County for Saturday:

— San Ysidro: 70 degrees

— El Cajon: 77 degrees

— Ramona: 79 degrees

— Mira Mesa: 71 degrees

— San Diego: 70 degrees

— Escondido: 79 degrees

— Oceanside: 72 degress

— Borrego Springs: 101 degrees

— Ocotillo Wells: 103 degrees

Summer is finally here San Diego and these warming temperatures are bringing all the feels.