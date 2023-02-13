SAN DIEGO — Early showers brought some more rain to San Diego County Monday, slicking roads and prompting several mountain schools to adjust their schedules.

Due to inclement weather, schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District will be closed today with a late start planned for tomorrow, the San Diego County Office of Education said.

Schools in the Warner Unified and Spencer Valley school districts will also have a late start Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Wet weather shouldn’t be too much of a concern for most of the county today, FOX 5 meteorologist Chrissy Russo reported Monday.

“If you’re going to err on the side of ‘should I bring my rain jacket today,’ just go ahead and bring it,” she said.

About 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain was recorded over the last 24 hours in coastal areas, while further inland areas saw about 0.75 inches.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, two inches of snow were recorded on Palomar Mountain by the National Weather Service.

The chance for rain across most of the county will remain low through tomorrow, with most of the county expected to see less than 0.2 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind advisory is set to go in place around 3 a.m. tomorrow around the mountain areas the National Weather Service said, given 30 to 40 mph westward winds moving into the region with gusts as high as 60 mph.