SAN DIEGO – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday morning for several cities in San Diego County.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued the warning for San Diego, National City and Coronado. The warning expires at 11 a.m.

NWS said wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail was possible.

Earlier Thursday, a tornado warning was briefly issued for parts of North County. That warning expired at 10:30 a.m.