SAN DIEGO — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of San Diego County.

The warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday and covers a large part of San Diego County, including Chula Vista and El Cajon, NWS San Diego said in a tweet.

Winds up to 60 mph could be felt during the warning period and pea-sized hail drops are possible as well.

The warning covers an area of San Diego County ranging from the border up to Del Mar along the coast, ranging to El Cajon in the East and up to Escondido inland.

The Severe Thunderstorm was originally expected to last until 11:15 a.m., but NWS later updated that until 12 p.m.

A brief Special Marine Warning was also issued by NMW San Diego, as high winds and steep waves were reported in the ocean from the border up to San Mateo Point.

The warnings come as a strong atmospheric river is making its way through region, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the county.

Flooding and excessive runoff are concerns over the next few days because of high rainfall rates and already saturated ground. Rain then becomes more showery Wednesday afternoon into evening.

Dryer conditions are expected to come Thursday into the weekend.