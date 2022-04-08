SAN DIEGO — Early spring felt more like late summer for San Diegans as multiple parts of the county registered record-breaking temperatures Friday during a heat advisory that started on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reported seven areas in San Diego County that either broke or tied all-time high temperature records.

San Diego hit 95 degrees, an eight-degree increase from its previous record in 2014.

In North County, Escondido reached triple digits at 102 degrees, beating out the city’s previous record of 95 degrees in 1989. Vista saw 96-degree temperatures that ousted its 1989 record of 94 degrees. Oceanside Harbor recorded 84-degree temperatures, which was four degrees higher than the 1968 record.

Chula Vista set a record of 97 degrees compared to 87 degrees in 2014 for South Bay.

And in East County, Alpine broke a record while El Cajon tied one. Alpine reached 95 degrees, surpassing 94 degrees in 1989, and El Cajon tied the 1989 record of 99 degrees.

On the coast, high temperatures brought crowds to the beaches while first responders prepared for fire and hiking dangers inland and the valleys.

The heat advisory set by NWS has since expired, lasting until 6 p.m. Friday.