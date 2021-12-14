Photos: Storm brings rain, high winds to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A heavy storm that blew into San Diego County Tuesday dumped rain — and even snow — on much of the area, triggering widespread power outages and creating hazardous conditions for travelers.

From high surf at beaches to soggy Christmas decorations to downed trees and debris on the roadway, the storm’s impact was felt early and often. Blustery winds left thousands without power throughout the day with some not expected to see it restored until late Tuesday, the SDG&E outage map shows.

By 5 p.m., local communities had recorded between hundredths of an inch of rain to up to a couple of inches of rainfall during the day’s storm, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 5 has compiled some of the best images from a soggy day in the community.

Have recordings from your neighborhood during the wet weather? Share your photos and videos here.