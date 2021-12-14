Photos: Storm brings rain, high winds to San Diego

Weather

  • A rain-soaked street lined with Christmas decorations is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Chula Vista, Calif. (Ben Priestley, FOX 5)
  • Drops of rain are seen dripping near the ends of a tree on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in eastern San Diego County. (Alex Aguirre, FOX 5)
  • A driver in a Tesla navigates a rain-soaked road on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in eastern San Diego County. (Alex Aguirre, FOX 5)
  • A tree fell on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Port of San Diego. (Joshua Jenkins, FOX 5)
  • Vehicles are seen carefully navigating traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Mission Valley. (Joshua Jenkins, FOX 5)
  • Waves are seen crashing into the pier on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Ocean Beach. (Aaron Eudaley, FOX 5)
  • A Christmas tree is shown tipped on its side due to high winds on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Carlsbad, Calif. (Zack Holman, FOX 5)
  • The camel from a nativity scene is shown on its side and surrounded by rain on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Chula Vista, Calif. (Ben Priestley, FOX 5)
  • Rain drizzles from a line of Christmas lights on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Chula Vista, Calif. (Ben Priestley, FOX 5)
  • (Photo by Don Biadog)
  • (Photo by Ryan Grothe)

SAN DIEGO – A heavy storm that blew into San Diego County Tuesday dumped rain — and even snow — on much of the area, triggering widespread power outages and creating hazardous conditions for travelers.

From high surf at beaches to soggy Christmas decorations to downed trees and debris on the roadway, the storm’s impact was felt early and often. Blustery winds left thousands without power throughout the day with some not expected to see it restored until late Tuesday, the SDG&E outage map shows.

By 5 p.m., local communities had recorded between hundredths of an inch of rain to up to a couple of inches of rainfall during the day’s storm, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 5 has compiled some of the best images from a soggy day in the community.

Have recordings from your neighborhood during the wet weather? Share your photos and videos here.

