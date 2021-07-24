Seasonal weather predicted for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seasonal weather was expected to continue Saturday in San Diego County as high clouds slowly increase from the east and marine clouds thin back to the coast.

There was a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains Saturday afternoon with a better chance of showers arriving Sunday night as a surge of monsoonal moisture works westward from Arizona, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for significant rainfall was expected to be limited Saturday, but increasing as the weekend progresses. Moisture and cloud cover was expected to be plentiful, so it may be cooler Sunday and Monday, when temperatures inland could be well below normal, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 71-76 degrees with overnight lows of 63-68. Highs in the western valleys will be 78- 83 and near the foothills, 85-90, with overnight lows of 63-68.

Mountain highs were expected to be 84-92 with overnight lows of 64-72 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the deserts will be around 105 with overnight lows of 79-82 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Seasonally warm and dry weather will return for much of the coming week, with a shallow marine layer and occasional low clouds and patchy fog along the coast, the NWS said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.