Scorching heat continues in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scorching heat, brutal temperatures and a heat advisory urging caution are expected to continue through Monday in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Building high pressure over the southwestern United States have ushered in scorching temperatures for the next five to six days, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Monday in the county valleys, mountains and deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Saturday are forecast to reach 82 degrees near the coast, up to 103 inland, up to 110 in the western valleys, 103 near the foothills, 103 in the mountains and 120 in the deserts.

Highs in the county deserts are expected to remain around 118 through Wednesday, according to the NWS. The mercury in the western valleys is forecast to top out in the low-to-mid 90s through Wednesday as well, while highs near the foothills will remain in the mid-to-high 90s through at least Thursday.

Borrego Springs set a high temperature record on Thursday, according to the NWS. The city recorded a high of 117, eclipsing its previous mark for the date of 114 in 2012.

San Diego County has nine cooling centers available countywide with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols in place.

Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center each have one “Cool Zone” location.

Click here for a full list of the cooling center locations.