Scorching heat continues in San Diego County, relief could arrive Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scorching heat is expected again Thursday in San Diego County’s inland areas, but relief could arrive as early as Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over the southwestern United States will slowly weaken as it moves southward into Arizona, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 95 in the western valleys, 102 near the foothills, 102 in the mountains and 117 in the deserts.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

Highs in the deserts are expected to drop to 113 on Friday, then 111 on Saturday, according to the NWS. High temperatures in the western valleys are forecast to drop to the high-80s to low-90s on Friday, while highs near the foothills could remain in the triple digits through Friday.

Borrego Springs reached 115 degrees on Wednesday, while Campo broke a 70-year record with 108 degrees, surpassing the 105 degrees reached on Aug. 19, 1950, according to the NWS. Ramona also set a new Aug. 19 high at 100 degrees, breaking the previous high of 99 set in 2007.

To help the public beat the heat, the county is offering nine cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask- wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones.html.

The city of San Diego also announced Tuesday that several recreation centers, libraries and other public buildings were serving as cooling centers amid the heat.

The following facilities will be open from noon until 5 p.m. daily until Sunday:

— MLK Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

— Mountain View Community Center, 641 S. Boundary Drive;

— Mid-City Gymnasium, 4302 Landis St.;

— Cesar Chavez Community Center, 455 Sycamore Road; and

— Central Library, 330 Park Blvd.