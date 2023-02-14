SAN DIEGO — Several San Diego County schools have announced closures and late starts Tuesday, as high winds and a winter storm are expected to move through mountain communities.

According to the San Diego Office of Education, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed today, while schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District will have a late start.

Spencer Valley and Warner Unified schools, which had late starts yesterday due to inclement weather, plan to operate under their regular schedules today.

Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, peaking at upwards of 80 to 100 miles per hour by 5 p.m. tonight in the desert and mountain areas.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for mountain communities, given high wind gusts and a predicted two-inches of snowfall.