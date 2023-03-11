SAN DIEGO — It was a wet Saturday morning for several parts of San Diego County, but the National Weather Service says residents may not need their umbrellas all weekend.

Scattered showers are expected to be the most widespread in the morning hours and should decrease into Saturday afternoon, according to weather officials. Looking ahead, the tail end of the rain is expected to taper off Saturday night.

NWS says dry and mild weather conditions are forecast for Sunday and slightly warmer temperatures are expected into Monday. According to weather officials, Sunday’s high will range from 65 to 70 degrees west of the mountains, around 50 degrees in the mountains, in the low 80s in the low deserts and upper 60s in the high deserts.

This isn’t the last of the rain and wind. NWS says the next storm in “the parade of seemingly endless winter storms” is forecast to arrive Tuesday, moving across southern California into the night before leaving the region on Wednesday.

For the next storm, weather officials say the most intense and widespread rain will occur Tuesday night and showers on Wednesday should decrease before ending west to east as the storm exits.

While taking an even further look into the week, NWS says Thursday is expected to be dry. Though, the overall weather pattern does not show signs of changing anytime soon, with NWS predicting more periodic rain episodes into next weekend.