SAN DIEGO — Scattered showers are expected across San Diego County this weekend, as well as a chance of isolated thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

From Thursday to Friday, NWS anticipates dry weather with morning low clouds and fog for both the coastal areas and valleys. High temperatures at lower elevations Friday should be slightly above average to 5 to 10 degrees.

From there, a low pressure system from the west is expected to bring cooling and a chance of showers late Friday night and into Saturday, the forecast shows.

Those rain showers will move from northwest to southeast through the day Saturday before tapering off after sunset, weather officials explained.

High temperatures for inland areas over the weekend are anticipated to be around 10 degrees cooler than those of Thursday and Friday, said NWS.

For most areas from the coast to the mountains, rainfall of one-quarter inch or more is likely Saturday. Here’s a look at Saturday’s localized storm precipitation forecast:

(National Weather Service)

Looking ahead further, there is a slight chance of showers for Sunday night and Monday, said weather officials. There’s also additional chances for showers Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

This comes as high surf and longer periods of swells are expected to roll in. Waves anywhere from eight to 15 feet are likely on the county’s west facing-beaches from Thursday to Saturday, according to NWS.

With the risk of rip currents, swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water during this timeframe.