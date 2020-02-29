Scattered showers expected as cold storm rolls into county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- After a relatively mild day Saturday in San Diego County, a cold storm is forecast for Sunday with scattered showers, gusty winds and low snow levels, the National Weather Service said.

The showers will end on Monday, followed by fair, dry and warmer weather Tuesday through Thursday, according to a forecast from the NWS in San Diego.

Skies were mostly clear Saturday morning over western San Diego County, but clouds could be seen over the mountains and deserts, the NWS said. A high of 64 in San Diego was forecast for Saturday.

On Sunday, forecasters said, snow levels will plummet with the passage of a cold front, falling below 5,000 feet Sunday afternoon, and then to between 3,500 to 4,000 feet by Monday morning. For travelers in the San Bernardino Mountains, there could be wintry mix of weather Sunday evening with snow, wind and fog.

"The other big factor with the Sunday storm will be the strong mountain and desert winds." the NWS said. "Gusty west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are likely in high deserts where blowing dust and sand may be an issue."

The weather service issued a wind advisory for the mountains and deserts from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday, with the strongest mountain winds on Sunday.

In coastal waters, a small craft advisory remains in effect for Sunday through Monday morning, the NWS said. Gusty west winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots are expected over the coastal waters, as well as combined seas of 8 to 11 feet. Winds could be higher than 30 knots at times. Winds will subside late Sunday night and seas will lower through Monday.

Forecasters said there is a chance of thunderstorms over coastal waters Sunday night into early Monday morning.