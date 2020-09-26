Saturday forecast: Last day before another heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seasonal weather will prevail Saturday across San Diego County and the deserts will see temperatures a few degrees above normal, but most areas will be around normal for this time of year, forecasters said.

The high temperature along the coast Saturday will be 74 degrees with overnight lows of 58-63, the National Weather Service said. Western Valley highs will be 78-83 with overnight lows of 56-62. Near the foothills, highs will be 84-89.

Mountain highs will be 83-90 with overnight lows of 54-64. Desert highs will be 99-104 with overnight lows of 67-77.

A heat wave is in store Sunday through much of next week, the NWS said. The heat will be more noticeable on Monday and will peak Tuesday through Thursday.

“The greatest warming will be in the inland valleys and along the coast.” forecasters said. “The inland valleys will be well into the upper 90s, with some spots reaching over 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. Coastal areas will also be feeling some heat too, with mid to upper 80s likely, perhaps some inland coastal areas reaching into the 90s.”

Winds, combined with low humidity, will elevate the fire weather threat through much of the week, with critical fire weather conditions expected for Monday, the weather service said. A fire weather watch remains in effect for Monday for San Diego mountains, as well as the foothills.

“We may see a very slight reprieve from the heat sometime late next week or next weekend, but temperatures still look to remain warm and above normal through at least next weekend,” forecasters said.