SAN DIEGO — Hot, dry and gusty conditions were on tap for Turkey Day, but Santa Ana winds should weaken Thanksgiving evening and Friday.

Santa Ana winds peaked Thursday morning as the highest gust of 85 mph was recorded at Sill Hill at 10 a.m.

Gusts are still blowing strong up to 50-60 mph in the mountain and valley areas. Humidity is low out there as well from about 15 to 8%.

Temperatures were in the upper 70s west of the mountains, with some 80s along the coast in areas like the San Diego airport, Del Mar and San Clemente.

On Black Friday, humidity levels will remain low as cooler conditions are in store for the coast with slight warming in the valleys and mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Friday in the mountain and valley areas where gusts could reach 70 miles an hour.

This weekend, cooling is also expected across the county.

A low pressure system from the northwest will move in early next week, bringing cooler and windy conditions along with a slight chance of showers.