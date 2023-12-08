SAN DIEGO — Santa Ana winds are expected to hit Southern California this weekend, with a wind advisory in effect from Saturday morning into Sunday in inland San Diego County, while areas just north of the county are in a Red Flag Warning.

Wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph could hit the following areas from 10 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday — San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian and Pine Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for those areas.

Stronger gusts up to 65 mph could happen in areas locally.

It is cautioned to be vigilant when driving during high winds, especially in a high-profile vehicle. Don’t forget to secure things down outside that could blow away. Also, be careful as there is a potential for falling trees and branches.

Santa Ana is a blustery, dry and warm wind that blows out of the desert, UCLA reports, and are most common from October through March. The fast, hot winds cause vegetation to dry out, increasing the danger of wildfire.

The wildfire danger level for areas in San Diego County will range from minimal to moderate through this weekend.

Just north of San Diego County, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday for the Inland Empire area due to the Santa Ana wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph and expected low humidity of 8-15%.

During a Red Flag Warning, it is advised to bring flammable objects inside, and to avoid the use of equipment that might generate a spark. Just in case, also keep phones charged and gas tanks at least half full and have an emergency kit ready.