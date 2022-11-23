SAN DIEGO — Hopefully your turkey dinner won’t be as dry as the Santa Ana conditions this Thanksgiving.

Santa Ana winds will peak Thursday, prompting wind advisories for San Diego County beaches, inland valleys and mountains. Northeast winds 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph are expected along the coast. Winds in the mountain areas will make for hazardous travel, especially if driving along Interstate 8. Thursday afternoon, easterly winds there are expected to blow 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

These windy conditions will impact much of Southern California for the holiday, especially parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where some Red Flag Warnings are in place cautioning people of elevated fire danger.

Thanksgiving will be a warm one this year for beaches and inland valleys, where temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s. Mountains and deserts will be a little cooler on Turkey Day with low 50s and mid 70s, respectively.

By late afternoon Friday, Santa Ana winds will die down and temperatures will take on a cooling trend into middle of next week.