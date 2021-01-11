Santa Ana winds, high surf expected this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Santa Ana conditions, with some low humidity and gusty winds, are expected this week in San Diego County, including elevated surf early in the week with some minor coastal flooding in spots, the National Weather Service said.

Minor coastal flooding is likely in San Diego County early Monday morning due to the combination of high surf and astronomical high tides, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory, with 8-10 foot sets, is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego coastal areas, the NWS said. A coastal flood advisory, with minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks, will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. A small craft advisory for outer coastal waters, with seas rising 10 to 12 feet, is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

San Diego lifeguards closed the Ocean Beach pier Sunday evening due to elevated surf and high tides. The pier was expected to remain closed until Tuesday.

High temperatures along the coast Monday were expected to be 66-71 degrees with overnight lows in the 40s, the NWS said. Valley highs will be around 72, with highs in the upper 60s in the foothills.

Winds will be light Monday along the coast, but gusts of 30 mph are expected in the valley and mountain areas.

The weather across Southern California in the coming week is expected to be dominated by an upper-level ridge off the coast, which will expand over the state midweek while strengthening, forecasters said.

“This will result in dry conditions, lots of sunshine, along with warming temperatures, which will climb to 10-15 degrees above normal,” the NWS said. The peak of the warmth will occur Thursday and Friday with subtle cooling over next weekend.