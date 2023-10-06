SAN DIEGO — This week marked record highs for some San Diego County areas, and warmer temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Ramona hit 98 degrees Thursday, which tied the originally set record from this same time in 2020.

Additionally, Montgomery Field had its highest maximum temperature so far in 2023 at 95 degrees Thursday, weather officials confirmed. This beat the 94 degree readings in August and September.

According to NWS, San Diego International Airport missed beating the record high by 2 degrees and Carlsbad by 1 degree Thursday.

Light Santa Ana winds are keeping the air warm and mixed near Mt. Woodson as of Friday morning, while calm winds near the airport yield temperatures nearly 25 degrees colder, NWS explained.

These Santa Ana winds are expected to continue through Friday.

As for the western valleys, weather officials say it will continue to be very warm through Saturday with highs between 90 to 100 degrees. The map below shows areas where a heat advisory is extended:

Heat advisory extended through Saturday in Western Valleys, says NWS. (Credit: NWS)

Here’s a look at expected high temperatures across San Diego County Friday through Sunday, according to NWS:

Weekend weather forecast. (Credit: NWS)

Weekend weather forecast. (Credit: NWS)

Weekend weather forecast. (Credit: NWS)

Looking ahead, relief from the heat will be on the way by early next week. Nonetheless, NWS says October can have the hottest readings of the year near the California coast.