Santa Ana winds expected through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Gusty Santa Ana winds will buffet parts of San Diego County Thursday amid sunny skies and summer-like temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until noon Thursday in the mountains and valleys.

Winds out of the east are expected to be between 10-20 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph near the foothills and adjacent valleys, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through mountain passes.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 81 degrees near the coast, 88 inland, 89 in the western valleys, 82 near the foothills, 73 in the mountains and 82 in the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Friday, then drop further on Saturday, with a storm system set to arrive as early as Saturday night to bring a chance of rain through Monday, forecasters said.