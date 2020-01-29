Santa Ana winds could create dangerous driving conditions

Strong, Santa Ana winds will elevate wildfire dangers once again this week in the San Diego area.

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected throughout San Diego County Wednesday and could create dangerous driving conditions for large vehicles.

The winds could prove hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 8 between Alpine and Ocotillo as well as on state Route 78 through desert areas, the National Weather Service said.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to noon Friday in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.

A wind advisory will also be in effect in coastal areas and the county deserts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to reach speeds between 20 and 30 mph in the mountains and valleys, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph near mountain ridge tops, forecasters said.

Winds in coastal areas will be between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, and winds in the deserts will be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

The gusty conditions are not expected to elevate the risk of wildfires because humidity levels are around average and brush in the region is not critically dry, according to the NWS.

NWS officials warned that the winds could be strong enough to blow down tree limbs or knock over high-profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 8 between Alpine and Ocotillo.

Wind gusts are expected to peak Wednesday evening and continue Wednesday evening before calming down slightly on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said. Weaker winds will persist through Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 75 degrees near the coast and inland, 76 in the western valleys, 71 near the foothills, 64 in the mountains and 76 in the deserts.