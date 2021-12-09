San Diego wakes up to wet roads: When to expect the most rain Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Morning commuters woke up to wet roads and rain showers Thursday morning, with more expected by afternoon.

The morning rain was light and expected to pause before 7 a.m., with a heavier front passing through around lunchtime, when precipitation will be more significant. Rainy conditions will lift from northwest to southeast Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In local mountains, snow levels were expected as low as 6,500 feet with several inches possible.

A wind advisory was also in place Thursday until 4 p.m. for San Diego mountains and parts of several other Southern California counties. Southwest winds were expected at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Friday is expected to be mostly clear of both wind and rain.

