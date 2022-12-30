SAN DIEGO — San Diego will ring in the new year with some rain, and this stormy pattern will remain active for the first week of 2023.

The New Year holiday weekend is trending wet, as a strong atmospheric river will dive into the region and bring showers with bands of heavier rain. San Diego could start to see some rain as early as Saturday afternoon in North County with more widespread showers in the evening right around midnight.

A flood watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning for the entire county with the exception of the desert region. Periods of heavy rain could cause pooling or flooding on roadways and near areas of rivers and streams.

Showers are expected to taper off by early Sunday afternoon. Rain totals of 0.75 to an inch are projected for beach communities, an inch to an inch and a half for inland valleys and foothills, up to two inches in the mountains and a few hundredths of an inch of rain in the desert communities.

The system will also bring gusty winds potentially up to 30 to 35 MPH at the coast and gustier in mountain passes. A gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters.

A deep marine layer and onshore flow have kept us cloudy and cool most of the week with periods of light rain at times. Daytime highs for New Year’s Eve will top out in the low 60s for beaches and inland valleys, dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Snow levels remain high for this storm, around 8,000 feet lowering to 6,000 feet by early Sunday morning but most of the precipitation will have passed to the east by then.

Into the new year, a parade of storms will hit the West Coast which means on-and-off rain throughout next week in San Diego. This could be the wettest 10-day period for California since 2017, beneficial to say the least if the rain doesn’t fall too fast at once.