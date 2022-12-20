SAN DIEGO — Santa, bring your board shorts when you come to San Diego because it’s going to be a very warm Christmas!

Temperatures will take on a warming trend starting Wednesday and are expected to peak on Christmas Day eight to 15 degrees above average.

Mid-70s are forecasted for coastal areas with the potential to get into the low 80s for inland valleys this weekend.

According to the NWS Weather Prediction Center, San Diego will be the warmest spot in the U.S. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While it will be a warm Christmas, it likely won’t be the warmest on record. The warmest Christmas Day in San Diego was in 1952 with a day time high of 83 degrees. Normally, temperatures are in the mid-60s this time of year.

Winds will remain generally offshore, but look to be below 35 mph based on current models.

Happy Holidays and enjoy the warmer weather!