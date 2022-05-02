SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego has recorded a monthly average temperature that has been below normal each month since December 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS compared the average temperatures in San Diego from 1991 to 2020 to the average temperatures from December 2021 to April. The last five months have been measurably cooler than the average temperatures of the past 30 years.

In December 2021, the average temperature in San Diego was 55.6 degrees. From 1991 to 2020, it was 57.9 degrees.

In January 2022, the average temperature was 58.4 degrees. From 1991 to 2020, it was 56.9 degrees. In February, the average temperature was 59 degrees. From 1991 to 2020, it was 57.4 degrees.

In March, the average temperature was 60.7 degrees. From 1991 to 2020, it was 59.4 degrees.

In April, the average temperature was 62.9 degrees. From 1991 to 2020, it was 62.4 degrees.

