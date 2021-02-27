San Diego sunshine: Beautiful day kicks off the weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Abundant sunshine was seen Saturday morning across Southern California, the National Weather Service said Saturday, while north- northeast Santa Ana winds were expected to subside Saturday afternoon before revving up Saturday evening and becoming stronger.

San Diego County was predicted to get breezy on Sunday, forecasters said.

A weak high pressure ridge aloft will follow for Monday with fair, dry and warmer weather ahead of a low-pressure system dropping south well off the coast. The NWS said a storm back east was too far south to bring much rain to Southern California.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 62-67 degrees with overnight lows of 38-47, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 69-74 with overnight lows of 35-42.

Mountain highs were expected to be 59-65 with overnight lows of 27-33. Highs in the deserts will be 72-77 with overnight lows of 40-46.

Gusty winds and very low relative humidity were expected to elevate fire weather conditions from late Saturday night into Monday, the NWS said.

