San Diego sets new daily record high temp amid ongoing drought conditions

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County set a new daily record high temperature for Feb. 9 on Wednesday by hitting 85 degrees, besting a record high last set in 2016.

High temperatures have been the norm recently in the area with conditions reaching the 80s and even 90 degrees in the middle of winter. Forecasters say it potentially could spell trouble for the region, worsening drought conditions and prompting wildfire concerns.

“The problem is that statewide, it’s been a solid two years in a row of severe drought,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy said, “and now, we’re going on potentially three.”

Tardy says December was a successful month in terms of rain, but that hasn’t carried over into 2022.

“It does seem great and all fun and games right now to be 85 degrees, but it’s February,” he said. “This is our wettest month on average and it’s a short month.”

He added, “For most of California, we should be receiving almost two inches of rain, including in San Diego.”

The hot weather has health impacts for those with allergies or working outside.

The vegetation also continues to dry out which leads to fire danger, which goes back to impacting the drought, creating a dangerous cycle.

“In the short term is the fire weather,” Tardy said. “In the long term, it’s the drought because we have a winter still to go. We’ve lost a lot of ground and the last thing we need to be doing talking about a short winter, a dry winter, worsening drought conditions, and then as we enter the so-called normal fire season. It could be as severe as the past years.”