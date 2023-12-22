SAN DIEGO — The season’s first significant storm battered parts of Southern California with rain as it passed over the region over the last few days.

The brunt of the Pacific storm system hit San Diego County overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and heavy showers to much of the region.

Additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through Friday evening as bands of the system linger before moving east. Low-level moisture Saturday morning will continue to create windy conditions for mountain and desert areas.

While San Diego is not quite out of the woods yet, the storm system already dropped a significant amount of precipitation on the county, giving the area a boost towards where total rainfall should be at this point of the year.

Over the last 24 hours, most of the county — all the way from the coast to the inland desert areas — saw around half an inch of rain from the storm, according to totals from the National Weather Service.

To put this in perspective, neighborhoods west of the mountains average about 10 inches of rain per year, according to the San Diego County Water Authority. The majority of this rainfall is recorded between the months of November and April.

Despite the rain, most of the county remains well below normal levels of accumulated rainfall for the current “water year,” which is a 12-month period from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 that is used to measure precipitation totals.

Across six of reporting sites used for the region’s climate report, San Diego County has averaged roughly 1.32 inches of rain since October. At this point of year, most sites should have reported around 2 inches, according to NWS.

Below is a breakdown of precipitation totals from the last 12 hours from NWS at sites across the county as of 7 a.m. Friday. A full list of totals can be found here.

Coastal Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Point Loma 0.67 Chula Vista 0.56 Carlsbad 0.52 Fashion Valley 0.51 San Diego International Airport 0.49 Naval Air Station North Island 0.45 Kearny Mesa 0.42 Oceanside 0.36 Vista 0.36 National City 0.21

Valley Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Lower Oat Flats 0.69 Valley Center 0.56 Ramona 0.54 Skyline Ranch 0.49 Mt. Woodson 0.45 Fallbrook 0.42 Escondido 0.42 Dulzura Summit 0.41 Santee 0.37 Poway 0.35 La Mesa 0.34

Mountain Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Palomar Mountain 0.63 Pine Hills 0.52 Santa Ysabel 0.45 Mt. Laguna 0.44 Lake Cuyamaca 0.33 Julian 0.27 Tierra Del Sol 0.20

Desert Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Borrego Palm Canyon 0.73 Borrego Springs 0.58 Agua Caliente 0.34 San Felipe 0.20