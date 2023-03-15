SAN DIEGO — The San Diego River is flooding in Mission Valley due to heavy rainfall that is forecast to continue Wednesday morning before decreasing into the day.

According to National Weather Service data, the river level had almost reached 6 feet by 5 a.m. Looking ahead, NWS predictions show river levels may reach a peak of 10.8 feet by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents can expect flooding in the area, particularly at Fashion Valley Road which is a problematic area that frequently floods during periods of heavy rainfall.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez was on the scene Wednesday morning to get a first-hand look at the rising river. She said large branches and other debris could be seen rapidly moving in the water.

Avenida Del Rio is blocked off near the San Diego River due to the river flooding.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Swift Water Teams area strategically placed around the city as heavy to moderate rain continues in the region. FOX 5 confirmed those teams were seen patrolling the area near Fashion Valley Road Wednesday morning.

Authorities are encouraging the public to use extra caution while traveling, allowing extra space between vehicles as the storm passes through.

“As always, we remind people to heed the signage and barricades. It only take small amount of water to damage your car and perhaps carry you away. Turn around, don’t drown,” said Mónica Muñoz, a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Communications Department.

According to NWS predictions, water levels for the San Diego River are expected to gradually decrease as the storms exits Wednesday evening; however, more rain may arrive Friday as a low pressure system moves toward the California coast.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.