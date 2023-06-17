SAN DIEGO – San Diego County remains behind on meeting a key air quality standard despite a slight decrease in emissions over the last five years, according to a new report from the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD).

The Annual Air Quality Report, released on Tuesday, revealed that the county is currently in “nonattainment” with California and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards on permissible ozone emissions.

Ground-level ozone, also commonly referred to as “smog,” is a gas formed by a chemical reaction between two pollutants: oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds.

The gas, which differs from its naturally occurring form in the upper atmosphere, is one of six common air pollutants federally regulated under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards established as part of the 1970 Clean Air Act.

“These standards are set by the EPA … for the maximum level of a given air pollutant which can exist in the outdoor air without acceptable effects on human health or the public welfare,” the SDAPCD wrote in its recent report.

Other “criteria air pollutants” regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, lead, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

All of these pollutants have a direct impact on health and the environment, according to the EPA. They can also cause damage to property.

Ground-level ozone standards — set in 2008 and 2015 — remain the one criteria that the San Diego region has failed to meet, despite a marginal decrease reported in emissions of the gas over the last five years.

Graph of concentration over the last five years in San Diego County. (Graph by San Diego County Air Pollution Control District in Annual Air Quality Report)

Last year, ozone concentration was estimated to be about 0.079 parts per million — about 0.004 parts per million above the 2008 standard and 0.009 parts per million over the 2015 standard.

This is down about 0.005 parts per million from the region’s 2018 high of about 0.084 parts per million, according to the report.

According to the SDCAPCD, the region’s concentration has fluctuated around 0.079 parts per million and 0.081 parts per million since 2012.

While it’s not uncommon to see oscillation over time given patterns of meteorology, SDAPCD officials say its important to continue to focus on reducing emissions in order to bring the region into compliance with the ozone standards for the safety of all San Diegans.

Acute exposure to ozone can cause symptoms like coughing, chest pains, headaches, nausea, loss of respiratory damage and loss of lung capacity, according to the air district. Chronic exposure, on the other hand, can contribute to changes to immune systems, aging of lung tissue and susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Regulatory control of emissions is still anticipated to decrease ground-level ozone emissions into the future, the SDAPCD said — facilitated by imposing rules on sources that could contribute to poor air quality and offering of grants or incentives to encourage voluntary cutbacks.

“The District’s authority is to regulate emissions from stationary sources, which we do through our permitting and compliance programs,” a SDAPCD spokesperson said in an email to FOX5SanDiego.com. “The District also works with the state to enforce regulations for mobile sources of pollution such as trucks, off-road equipment, and marine vessels, which are the major contributors to ozone pollution in the region.”

Moving into the summer months, the SDAPCD urges residents to be aware of emissions, given that ozone pollution is typically highest and most acutely felt during hot days — particularly for residents in the inland foothills community of Alpine.

For those that want to monitor conditions, air quality forecasts are available online through the SDAPCD. AirNow is also available to view current air conditions.

“Having clean air is essential to the health of our communities in San Diego County,” SDAPCD governing board chair and National City Councilmember Marcus Bush said in a statement.

“Air pollution is a contributor to asthma and cancer, especially in communities that have been burdened by air pollution,” he continued. “With our work at SDAPCD, we are reducing air pollution and making progress toward improving community health and our environment.”