SAN DIEGO — A low pressure system with moisture from an atmospheric river swept over the region this week, dumping rain across the county.

Several areas experienced heavy precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making the morning commute more challenging for some with flooding and debris affecting roadways.

According to data from the National Weather Service San Diego, rainfall levels in some areas surpassed a whopping 4 and a half inches in the last couple of days.

Here’s a breakdown of accumulating precipitation levels in San Diego’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and desert lands. The data reflects two-day totals as of 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

Coastal areas

General locationPrecipitation level
San Onofre3.14 inches
Carlsbad2.70 inches
San Marcos2.53 inches
Oceanside 2.55 inches
Encinitas2.19 inches

Valley areas

General locationPrecipitation level
Bonsall2.94 inches
Fallbrook2.91 inches
Couser Canyon2.83 inches
Lake Wohlford2.71 inches
Escondido 2.66 inches

Mountain areas

General locationPrecipitation level
Palomar Observatory4.92 inches
Birch Hill4.86 inches
La Jolla3.51 inches
Mesa Grande2.83 inches
Lake Henshaw2.66 inches

Desert areas

General locationPrecipitation level
Borrego Palm Canyon0.37 inches
Borrego Springs0.16 inches
Ocotillo Wells 0.10 inches

Though NWS predicts a dry Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures, more rain is on the horizon with light precipitation forecast for parts of San Diego County on Friday.