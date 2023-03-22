SAN DIEGO — A storm system with moisture from an atmospheric river swept over the region this week, dumping rain across the county.

A flood watch was in effect for the coast, inland and mountain areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday, along with a winter weather advisory for the mountains that will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicted widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning with some areas receiving heavy downpours.

Three-day precipitation totals are in and NWS data shows rainfalls levels almost reaching 5 inches in the Henshaw Dam area, located at the southeast base of Palomar Mountain. This marks the highest recorded level for the week.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest accumulating precipitation levels in San Diego’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and desert lands. The data reflects three-day totals as of 5:04 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

Coastal areas

General area Precipitation level Oceanside 2.05 inches San Onofre 1.86 inches Kearny Mesa 1.79 inches Miramar 1.73 inches Vista 1.68 inches

Valley areas

General area Precipitation level Skyline Ranch (Valley Center) 2.76 inches Otay Mountain 2.72 inches Fallbrook 2.66 inches Mount Woodson 2.45 inches Dulzura Summit 2.31 inches

Mountain areas

General area Precipitation level Henshaw Dam 4.81 inches Palomar 4.03 inches Mesa Grande 3.74 inches Lake Cuyamaca 3.64 inches Julian 3.47 inches

Desert areas

General area Precipitation level Borrego Palm Canyon 0.98 inches Borrego Springs 0.53 inches Agua Caliente 0.22 inches Ocotillo Wells 0.12 inches

NWS says periods of rain and mountain snow may continue through Wednesday with dry and breezy conditions expected into Thursday. Looking ahead to next week, another low pressure system from the northwest could bring even more rain to the county.