SAN DIEGO — A storm system with moisture from an atmospheric river swept over the region this week, dumping rain across the county.

A flood watch was in effect for the coast, inland and mountain areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday, along with a winter weather advisory for the mountains that will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicted widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms into Wednesday morning with some areas receiving heavy downpours.

Three-day precipitation totals are in and NWS data shows rainfalls levels almost reaching 5 inches in the Henshaw Dam area, located at the southeast base of Palomar Mountain. This marks the highest recorded level for the week.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest accumulating precipitation levels in San Diego’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and desert lands. The data reflects three-day totals as of 5:04 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

Coastal areas

General areaPrecipitation level
Oceanside2.05 inches
San Onofre1.86 inches
Kearny Mesa1.79 inches
Miramar1.73 inches
Vista1.68 inches

Valley areas

General areaPrecipitation level
Skyline Ranch (Valley Center)2.76 inches
Otay Mountain2.72 inches
Fallbrook 2.66 inches
Mount Woodson2.45 inches
Dulzura Summit 2.31 inches

Mountain areas

General areaPrecipitation level
Henshaw Dam4.81 inches
Palomar4.03 inches
Mesa Grande 3.74 inches
Lake Cuyamaca3.64 inches
Julian3.47 inches

Desert areas

General areaPrecipitation level
Borrego Palm Canyon0.98 inches
Borrego Springs0.53 inches
Agua Caliente0.22 inches
Ocotillo Wells0.12 inches

NWS says periods of rain and mountain snow may continue through Wednesday with dry and breezy conditions expected into Thursday. Looking ahead to next week, another low pressure system from the northwest could bring even more rain to the county.