SAN DIEGO — Isolated rain and thunderstorms should taper over into the evening. The storm is pushing off the east toward southern Arizona.

After the storm, Tuesday through Friday temperatures will remain pretty cold. Tuesday will only be in the 50s for the high at the coast and inland valleys. The mountains are expected to be in the 30s and the deserts in the 40s.

A frost advisory is in effect for the inland valleys and the deserts until Tuesday morning. Lows could dip into the 20s and 30s.

San Diego County will see another chance of showers next weekend. Keep umbrellas handy. The greatest chance for precipitation is expected for Sunday.

Snow levels in San Diego County fell to 3,500 feet. Birch Hill in Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna saw 3 feet of snow.

Temperatures will warm into Wednesday through Friday, but temperatures will be colder than normal for mid-December.

National City saw hail and graupel fall Monday. Graupel is basically like small, soft and crushable hail.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for mountains until 10 p.m. Mountain areas could see three to 6 inches of additional snow with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Portions of Interstate-8 could be impacted with snow and ice. Snow chains are required at Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna. Heavy snow and gusty winds are expected in the mountains.