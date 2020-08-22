San Diego ocean temps climb amid recent heat wave

SAN DIEGO – Although the heat wave is on its way out, the effect of the days-long swelter has warmed the temperature of the ocean off of San Diego County.

According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the high-mark Friday near Oceanside was 78.8 degrees, reached just before 6 p.m. Ocean temperatures hovered in the mid-to-high 70s for much of the day at stations near Scripps Pier and by the San Diego Bay, NOAA data shows.

Warmer ocean temperatures are proving to be a draw this week for visitors to the area.

“I’m actually from New Jersey, so going from there to this, it’s awesome,” said Salvatore Micciche, at the beach with several others taken aback by the warmth of the ocean.

Johnny Seiber, a lifeguard with 13 years of experience in Del Mar, said he was shocked to see recent temperature readings.

“A couple of weeks ago, the water got really cold — it was down to almost mid 50s,” Seiber said. “It got down to like 56, I believe. To see it bounce back up, very awesome.”

The average local ocean temperature for August is around 70 degrees, he said.