San Diego on its longest streak of sub-70 degree weather in years

SAN DIEGO — You can flip through a calendar and point to a random week in San Diego — there’s a good chance that you’ll find a high temperature that reaches at least the low-70s.

That hasn’t been the case for over a month, however, as America’s Finest City goes on its longest run of sub-70 degree weather in six years.

As FOX 5 partner the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, the city went for its 37th consecutive day without reaching 70 degrees on Wednesday. That was the longest that the city has stayed that cool since 2015-2016, when it remained sub-70 for 38 days between Dec. 10 and Jan. 16.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, that streak looked safe to continue, tying the mark from 6 years ago. It’s expected to be the warmest day of the week, and the temperature at the National Weather Service’s monitoring station at San Diego International Airport was only sitting around 64 degrees.

Reached by phone Thursday, the NWS’ Samantha Connolly said that temperature was expected to tick upward a couple degrees, but not enough to break 70.

“We’ll cool off Friday and Saturday,” she continued, meaning the sub-70 streak (make that a hashtag) is likely safe at least through Monday.

Next Tuesday has the best chance of breaking 70, but forecasters aren’t certain, so the cooler-than-average streak could continue on even further.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean there aren’t parts of the city that have tipped above 70 degrees in the past 38 days. The airport weather station is just one consistent point of comparison to monitor and track the general trend — San Diego is on a sustained stretch of cool days.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected for Thursday. Winds will turn onshore on Friday allowing for cooling to spread inland through the mountains, with cooling spreading into the deserts on Saturday. Have a great rest of the week ☀️#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ha89zJAHCz — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 5, 2022

And while it’s the longest streak in recent years, it’s nowhere near history-making. As Connolly told the U-T’s Gary Robbins, a stretch spanning December 1877 to March 1878 made 109 days of sub-70 in San Diego.

We wouldn’t count on breaking that streak just yet.