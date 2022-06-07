SAN DIEGO – Toasty temperatures are in the forecast this week with excessive heat taking over the desert areas.

The first heatwave of the summer season is here and will bring triple-digit weather (108-115 degrees) to the low deserts for the next week. Some local desert communities could heat up to 117 degrees by Saturday.

With the dangerous heat, there is an Excessive Heat Warning issued for the CA deserts Thursday through Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach their peak. If you don’t properly hydrate and limit sun exposure, you could be at risk of heat-related illnesses. Our FOX 5 weather team recommends ditching the alcohol and coffee for water, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Excessive heat will also blanket surrounding areas like Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley as well as Las Vegas and Phoenix through the weekend.

Hot temps will hit our inland valleys and mountain areas for the next couple of days as well. The warmup begins today with daytime highs hovering in the mid-80s to low 90s through Sunday.

Onshore flow and a shallow marine layer will help moderate temperatures at the coast. At the beach, expect morning and evening low clouds/patchy fog with mostly sunny afternoons and mid 70s this week.

There’s some relief on the way by Sunday as a trough moves through the region, bringing cooler conditions west of the mountains and a deeper marine layer. Deserts, however, will likely remain in low 100’s.