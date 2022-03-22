SAN DIEGO — The heat is on!

San Diego County’s warm-up is here and temperatures are on track to be 10 to 14 degrees warmer than Monday.

Beaches will be the warmest Wednesday with temps in the low 80s. Inland valleys will feel the heat Wednesday through Friday, upper 80s, as high pressure builds.

Santa Ana weather will also bring some gusty easterly winds for our mountains, especially for Wednesday morning, with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The region also could set some temperature records this week in areas such as Ramona, Chula Vista, La Mesa and El Cajon.

Temps will drop near the end of the weekend and bring relief to East County areas after several hot days