San Diego forecast: Expect warm weather inland, cool along the coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure over the Southwest Sunday will keep the weather quite warm inland, while a coastal eddy and cool ocean waters keep the coast cooler with areas of low clouds and fog, forecasters said.

Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions will prevail Sunday for several hours over the mountains and pass areas, transitioning to the desert slopes and desert areas Sunday afternoon and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures along the coast will be 74-79 degrees with overnight lows 60-65, the NWS said. Highs in the inland valleys will be 84-89 with overnight lows 61-65. Highs in the western valleys will be 87-92 and in the foothills, 93-98.

“The marine layer produced a full compliment of clouds and fog along the coast as far inland as the mesas this morning,” the NWS said. “Some dense fog was reported on the mesas.”

The clearing pattern was underway Sunday morning, but with a strong marine inversion, it may be difficult for some beaches to clear fully, if at all Sunday, forecasters said. It will be another hot day, but only the lower desert retains an excessive heat warning for Sunday.

Winds will pick up in the mountain pass and adjacent desert areas, the NWS said. Brisk winds in these areas will gust to more than 40 mph in pockets each afternoon and evening for the next few days.

The marine layer will respond to a strengthening coastal eddy through Wednesday, which will mean some deepening and extending of the coastal clouds.

Sunday night the marine layer won’t get too much farther inland than it did Saturday night, but should be getting into the valleys more and more for the early mornings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually decrease this week, forecasters said, each day a little cooler than the last through about Thursday. By Wednesday temperatures will be at or below normal for early August.

A hint of high pressure strengthens for next weekend, bringing slightly warmer weather, forecasters said.