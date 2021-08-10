San Diego County mountains under Flash Flood Watch

SAN DIEGO — Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon over the mountains and deserts with a Flash Flood Watch in place for certain areas of San Diego County.

The Flash Flood Watch is in place for the county’s mountains from noon Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Forecasters say scattered, strong thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall that may lead to dangerous flash flooding.

High rainfall rates near burn scars could also lead to life-threatening debris flows, the National Weather Service warned.

Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon over the mountains and deserts, a few of which may drift into the inland valleys. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the mountains and the high desert through Wednesday Evening, including the Apple & El Dorado Burn scars. pic.twitter.com/v11sF4US8Y — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 10, 2021

Conditions are expected to turn from mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountains with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be 87 to 93 degrees.

Forecasters say San Diego’s deserts have a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs from 102 to 107. At the coast, mostly cloudy weather is expected with patchy fog in the morning becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs 73 to 78.