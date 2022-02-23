EL CAJON, Calif. – Forecasters were anticipating temperatures in San Diego County would plummet late Wednesday in the wake of a winter storm, potentially marking the coldest day of the season in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory to the county’s coastal areas and a freeze warning to inland communities that lasts until Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures across the county were expected to hit below freezing in some areas.

Alex Tardy, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said communities along the I-15 corridor — Escondido, Poway and El Cajon — will experience the coldest temperatures in the entire county.

“Our weather has been very strange as of late,” El Cajon resident Harold Cleeton said. “Summertime weather; then we are back to freezing.”

NWS San Diego advised area residents to let their faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes, to bring pets indoors, to cover all exposed skin when outside and to keep flammable space heaters at least 3 feet from you.

According to the NWS, the county will see a slow warm-up, keeping temperatures cold for a few days.

La Mesa resident Alyssa Rodriguez says she bought her pets jackets just in time for the cold weather.

“I have one little dog,” Rodriguez said. “He just shivers all the time, so we have to (put it on) when he needs to go potty.”

