SAN DIEGO — You’re not just being a Southern Californian: It’s legitimately chilly this week, and some parts of San Diego County set cold weather records Wednesday.

Vista, El Cajon, Palomar Mountain and Lake Cuyamaca all saw record lows for their area’s maximum temperature on Feb. 23, according to the National Weather Service.

Across the county, other temperatures were well below average too, and a freeze warning was in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for San Diego County valleys.

That comes on the heels of a storm that brought rain and snow Wednesday, covering local mountains in fresh powder. The rural communities of Ramona and Campo set records for the most rainfall in their area on Feb. 23, the NWS said.

It’s a surge of actual winter weather after San Diego experienced an unusual warm streak earlier this month, when Santa Ana winds drove high temperatures into the 80s around the region.

Here are the records broken Wednesday for the lowest maximum temperature:

Vista – 54 degrees, tying a record from 1969

El Cajon – 54 degrees, breaking a record 57 degrees from 2018

Palomar Mountain – 28 degrees, breaking a record 32 degrees in 1951

Lake Cuyamaca – 32 degrees, breaking a record 33 degrees from 1951

For residents tired of running their heaters in the evening, there’s some welcome news in the forecast. Dry weather and a warming trend is expected to begin later Thursday and continue through next Tuesday, with temperatures heating back up to 10 or even 15 degrees above average in some areas, according to the NWS.

In the valleys and lower deserts, highs could again reach the 80s by next week, forecasters said.

“Nights should slowly warm with the areas with frost or freeze conditions getting smaller each night,” the NWS reports.