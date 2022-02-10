San Diego coast under rare winter heat advisory

SAN DIEGO — In ever-temperate San Diego, it’s rare for residents to deal with much heat along the coast — especially in February.

But that was the case Thursday, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for coastal areas and local valleys. High temperatures of 90 degrees or more were expected in a variety of San Diego neighborhoods west of the mountains.

“Many daily high temp records will likely be broken today,” NWS San Diego wrote on Twitter. Western valleys will be the hottest, but even areas right off the water won’t be spared.

“San Diego Airport’s all time February high temp record was 90 set back in 1995,” the agency continued. “With a forecast high of 91 today, that monthly record will be in jeopardy.”

The warming trend continues from a record-breaking Wednesday. High temperatures this week have surpassed February’s average readings by 20 degrees or more.

Residents sensitive to the heat were advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun Thursday.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS continued. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

Santa Ana winds are the driving force behind the dry heat this week, meteorologist James Brotherton told FOX 5 on Wednesday. Wind is blowing from east to west, coming under greater and greater pressure as it descends from the deserts and channels through mountain passes. By the time it reaches San Diego, all that air has heated up quite a bit, creating the low humidity and unseasonably warm conditions we’re experiencing.